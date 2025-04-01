New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker carried an all-night speech in protest of President Donald Trump's agenda into Tuesday morning. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker launches overnight speech to protest Trump's agenda

Booker took to the Senate floor on Monday evening saying he would remain there as long as he was “physically able.” He was still on the floor more than 12 hours later.

“These are not normal times in our nation," Booker said at the start of his speech. “And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate. The threats to the American people and American democracy are grave and urgent, and we all must do more to stand against them,.”

Booker railed against cuts to Social Security offices and spoke to concerns that broader cuts to the social safety net could be coming, though Republican lawmakers say the program won't be touched.

Donning and doffing reading glasses, Booker read what he said were letters from constituents. One writer was alarmed by the Republican president's talk of annexing Greenland and Canada and a “looming constitutional crisis.”

"I hear you. I see you, and I’m standing here in part because of letters like yours, Booker said.

On Tuesday morning, Booker got some help from Democratic colleagues, who gave him a break from speaking to ask him a question. Booker said he would yield for questions but would not give up the Senate floor.

According to the Senate's website, the record for the longest individual speech belongs to Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, who filibustered for 24 hours and 18 minutes against the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

Booker, 55, is serving his second term in the Senate. He was an unsuccessful presidential candidate in 2020.

Catalini reported from Trenton, N.J.

