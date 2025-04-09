Barstool's Dave Portnoy says he lost $20 million in stocks amid Trump's tariffs: ‘That's the Game’

Dave Portnoy has lost millions in the stock market after Donald Trump imposed reciprocal taxes. The Barstool Sports founder revealed on Monday's episode of his Davey Day Trader livestream that he is down $20 million, just days after he claimed to have lost $7 million in his portfolio. Dave Portnoy reveals he lost $20 million in stock market after Donald Trump's tariffs

“I went super viral when I said I lost $7 million,” the 48-year-old said, adding, “I’d kill to be back to losing $7 million.” Portnoy clarified that him mentioning his losses on his YouTube stream was not a part of any “political agenda.”

The businessman, whose net worth is estimated to be $150 million (according to celebritynetworth.com), revealed that he had lost “probably close to 20 [million dollars],” which he said was about “10 to 15%” of his net worth in “these last three days.”

However, Portnoy is not complaining about the losses. “But I’m still here. That’s the game,” he explained, adding, “Do I like it? No. Am I crying like, ‘Oh, woe is me, I wish I voted for Kamala [Harris],’ No.”

The internet personality went on to say, “'Do I wish this didn't go down like this?' Yes. ‘Am I in this to make money?’ Yes. ‘Do I wish I had that money in my back in my investment portfolio?’ Yes.”

At one point, Portnoy joked that it was not “Black Monday” but “Orange Monday” because the stock market crashed after the president's decision to impose reciprocal taxes. “Trump's tariffs have absolutely decimated the market,” he added.

Portnoy further said of the falling share prices, “This is like a decision that one guy made that crashed the whole stock market,” adding, “That's why we're calling it Orange Monday, not Black Monday.”

The businessman admitted that he is “fine” with the president's decision because “Trump is trying to negotiate with these countries to get what he feels and if he could get it done, better deals for the United States.”

“So I'm for that.. like this is what he thinks is in the best interest of the United States. He's doing what he thinks he was elected to do. Fine. Good. I can live with that,” Portnoy added.