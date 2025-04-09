Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Barstool's Dave Portnoy says he lost $20 million in stocks amid Trump's tariffs: ‘That's the Game’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 09, 2025 05:26 PM IST

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy admits to significant losses in the stock market but remains supportive of Donald Trump’s tariff decisions.

Dave Portnoy has lost millions in the stock market after Donald Trump imposed reciprocal taxes. The Barstool Sports founder revealed on Monday's episode of his Davey Day Trader livestream that he is down $20 million, just days after he claimed to have lost $7 million in his portfolio.

Dave Portnoy reveals he lost $20 million in stock market after Donald Trump's tariffs
Dave Portnoy reveals he lost $20 million in stock market after Donald Trump's tariffs

Barstool Sports founder says he lost $20 million on Black Monday

“I went super viral when I said I lost $7 million,” the 48-year-old said, adding, “I’d kill to be back to losing $7 million.” Portnoy clarified that him mentioning his losses on his YouTube stream was not a part of any “political agenda.”

The businessman, whose net worth is estimated to be $150 million (according to celebritynetworth.com), revealed that he had lost “probably close to 20 [million dollars],” which he said was about “10 to 15%” of his net worth in “these last three days.”

However, Portnoy is not complaining about the losses. “But I’m still here. That’s the game,” he explained, adding, “Do I like it? No. Am I crying like, ‘Oh, woe is me, I wish I voted for Kamala [Harris],’ No.”

The internet personality went on to say, “'Do I wish this didn't go down like this?' Yes. ‘Am I in this to make money?’ Yes. ‘Do I wish I had that money in my back in my investment portfolio?’ Yes.”

At one point, Portnoy joked that it was not “Black Monday” but “Orange Monday” because the stock market crashed after the president's decision to impose reciprocal taxes. “Trump's tariffs have absolutely decimated the market,” he added.

Portnoy further said of the falling share prices, “This is like a decision that one guy made that crashed the whole stock market,” adding, “That's why we're calling it Orange Monday, not Black Monday.”

The businessman admitted that he is “fine” with the president's decision because “Trump is trying to negotiate with these countries to get what he feels and if he could get it done, better deals for the United States.”

“So I'm for that.. like this is what he thinks is in the best interest of the United States. He's doing what he thinks he was elected to do. Fine. Good. I can live with that,” Portnoy added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Barstool's Dave Portnoy says he lost $20 million in stocks amid Trump's tariffs: ‘That's the Game’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On