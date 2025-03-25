Barstool's Dave Portnoy slams Tiger Woods' request for ‘privacy’ amid Vanessa Trump romance

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy lambasted Tiger Woods for seeking “privacy” after confirming his romance with Vanessa Trump. The golf champ took to social media on Sunday to publically acknowledge he is dating President Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy slams Tiger Woods for seeking 'privacy' amid romance with Vanessa Trump(X)

Dave Portnoy blasts Tiger Woods' ‘ridiculous request’ for privacy amid Vanessa Trump romance

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods wrote on X, sharing photos of him and Vanessa cuddling.

As the announcement went viral, Portnoy slammed the 49-year-old golfer for telling netizens to respect the new couple's privacy. “Tiger asking for privacy for dating Don Jr ex wife is an all time ridiculous request,” the social media personality wrote on Elon Musk's platform.

Vanessa was famously married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018. The former couple share five children: Kai Trump, 17, Donald John Trump III, 15, Tristan Milos Trump, 13, Spencer Frederick Trump, 12, Chloe Sophia Trump, 10, according to USA Today.

This is not the first time that Portnoy has criticised Woods. In a 2022 interview with Fox Business, he called the World Golf Hall of Famer a “fraud.” “I think I’m the only guy in the world who’s rooting against Tiger. I just never liked him; I thought he was kind of a fraud,” he said.

At the time, Portnoy further slammed the 82-time PGA Tour winner, saying, “He’s one of the greatest golfers, but he was all goody-two-shoes in the image, and then he’s running around with all these blondes everywhere, his wife’s crashing him in a car. I don’t care. I’m no goody-two-shoes. Just be who you are all the time, and be consistent.”

In 2010, Woods called it quits with Elin Nordegren, whom he married in 2004 after three years of dating. The duo share daughter Sam, 17, and son Charlie, 16. According to multiple media outlets, Vanessa's daughter, Kai, and Woods' children attend the same school in Palm Beach, Florida.