Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘has every intention of maintaining a relationship’ with Don Jr following split: Report

BySumanti Sen
Jan 22, 2025 11:31 AM IST

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr called it quits after years of dating, and Don Jr is now in a relationship with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson.

Kimberly Guilfoyle “has every intention of maintaining a relationship with [Donald Trump Jr.],” an insider Page Six. The two were in a relationship from 2018 to 2024. While they got engaged in December 2020, they called it quits four years later.

Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘has every intention of maintaining a relationship’ with Don Jr following split: Report (kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram)
Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘has every intention of maintaining a relationship’ with Don Jr following split: Report (kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram)

“Kimberly and Don have known each other for years and have a lot of history together so she feels like they’ll always have a connection,” the source told the outlet.

“Kimberly and Don Jr. have many mutual friends and run in the same circles, so they’ll continuously cross paths throughout their lives,” the insider added.

‘She’s also very close with the Trump family’

President Donald Trump has named Guilfoyle US ambassador to Greece. “Although Kim is serving as ambassador to Greece she’s not going anywhere in terms of fading out of the public eye,” the insider said. “She’s also very close with the Trump family and will remain in contact with President Trump about her new role.”

Don Jr is now dating Florida socialite Bettina Anderson. However, he and Guilfoyle were seen attending various social gatherings together in the days leading up to President Trump’s inauguration. The two stood alongside each other at the Hispanic Inaugural Ball, and attended a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum. The insider revealed that Guilfoyle “didn’t feel awkward at all spending time with Don Jr. during the inauguration or any of the parties or events leading up to it.”

Another source close to Don Jr added, “Don feels the same way. He still has a great relationship with Kimberly and there’s been zero awkwardness whenever they interact since their split.”

After reports of their split surfaced, Don Jr told Page Six that he and Guilfoyle will “never stop caring for each other” and “will always keep a special bond.” “I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration,” he added as Guilfoyle was named US ambassador to Greece.

See More
