Elon Musk's ex Grimes reveals major health crisis; ‘Symptoms were infinitely worse’

Grimes, who shares three kids with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has disclosed on social media that she has been diagnosed with both autism and ADHD. The Canadian singer even revealed that she thinks she is probably dyslexic as well. Elon Musk with his ex Grimes(Invision)

The 37-year-old songwriter hit out at the 'ADHD Memes' account, which had uploaded a screenshot of an X post.

The text said: “I saw a TikTok about how excessive reading in childhood is a sign of dissociation and I can't stop thinking about it.”

In her response to the post, Grimes shared details about her own diagnosis.

“I have to say, there's this subculture of I guess “mental health” accounts that I actually think are like extreme infohazards,” she said.

Grimes further revealed that she was diagnosed with ADHD/autism this year and found out that she may be dyslexic, “which is why she can't spell without spellcheck.”

As she was unaware about her health during her childhood, the singer regretted the fact, saying that she would have worked on it and even taken medication for the conditions.

She went on to say that her “weird obsessions and motivations” would have probably been considered “pathological” at the time.

Also Read: Did JD Vance admit Elon Musk is making Trump ‘look bad’? Alleged audio surfaces

Grimes says her symptoms of ADHD were ‘worse’

According to Grimes, “huge percentage” of Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnoses are linked to “screen addiction and dopaminergic burn out.”

The Canadian-born singer stated that her symptoms of ADHD were “worse” when she “wasn't an avid reader.”

“An ADHD account trying to pathologize one of the best things a child can do to help with ADHD (and also become an autodidact and knowledgeable person etc., etc) is so dark... I can't even begin,” she said.

The singer's startling revelation coincides with her continuous conflict with Musk regarding the welfare of their kids.

According to Grimes, she has “begged” SpaceX CEO and attempted legal measures to keep their kids out of the limelight and away from the White House, especially after her son X AE A-XII was spotted at CPAC and in the Oval Office.