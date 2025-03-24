Donald Trump picks Alina Habba as New Jersey Interim US Attorney; ‘Will fight for truth and justice’

Alina Habba, a former defense attorney for President Donald Trump, will serve as the acting US Attorney for her home state of New Jersey. Alina Habba, who represented Trump in several high-profile lawsuits before his 2024 election victory, will start the new role immediately, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)

Trump claimed in a statement on his Truth Social platform on Monday that Habba, who defended him in a number of high-profile disputes prior to his election victory in 2024, will begin the new position immediately. She is currently the president's counselor in the White House.

“Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both ‘Fair and Just’ for the wonderful people of New Jersey,” said Trump, who hired Habba after meeting her at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump stated in his post that he would select John Giordano, the US attorney in New Jersey at the moment, to be the next ambassador to Namibia.

Meanwhile, Habba took to X to thank Trump for her selection as acting US Attorney. “I am honored to serve my home state of New Jersey as Interim U.S. Attorney and I am grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility.”

“Just like I did during my time as President Trump’s personal attorney, I will continue to fight for truth and justice. We will end the weaponization of justice, once and for all.”

Also Read: US immigration attorneys issue travel risk warning for Indian H-1B, F-1 Visa and Green Card holders

Habba started taking up several of Trump's most important court battles in 2021. She defended him against his corporation in a fraud prosecution filed by the New York attorney general, as well as against New York writer E. Jean Carroll in sex-abuse and defamation cases. Despite losing those battles, Trump has appealed and denied any wrongdoing. He asserts that the accusations against him were made for political reasons.