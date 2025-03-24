Jennifer Lopez shines at Othello premiere in New York with daughter Emme, calls her ‘the most amazing date’. See pics

On Sunday night, Hollywood actor Jennifer Lopez attended the Broadway opening of Othello in New York. The actor, along with her daughter Emme, made a stylish red carpet-appearance and called her daughter the most amazing date for the premiere. Jennifer Lopez with her daughter Emme in New York.

Jennifer Lopez with daughter Emme

“I have the most amazing date for the premiere of Othello, the black-tie premiere of Othello here in New York tonight,” Jennifer said into the camera from the back seat of her car before shifting the camera to Emme, who was seated right beside her. Emme waved at the camera and Jennifer added “super excited” for the evening to commence.

Jennifer opted for a two-piece outfit consisting of a crop top and a floor-length skirt, both adorned with a sparkly pattern of stones. She completed her look with a black fur coat, silver circular earrings, and had her hair styled in a sleek bun. On the other hand, Emme wore a black and white pinstriped suit with a printed tie, a grey button-down shirt, and chunky black loafers. The teen also accessorised with a pair of black eyeglasses and gold earrings.

Othello premiere

The grand opening of Othello drew several A-listers, including newly minted Oscar winner Kieran Culkin, Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Nixon, and even former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Dr Jill Biden. The new production of Othello features Denzel Washington in the title role and Jake Gyllenhaal as the villainous Iago. The show will run for a strictly limited 15-week engagement.

Jennifer welcomed Emme and twin brother Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2008. Last month, the actor celebrated her twins' 17th birthday with a sweet Instagram message. In the post, she shared a video featuring photos and videos of the family throughout the years. A few of the moments in the montage included a clip of the trio posing for photos on a tyre swing and Jennifer embracing her kids backstage. "Seventeen. I love you beyond forever,” she captioned the post.

Jennifer Lopez's recent work

Meanwhile, Jennifer was last seen in the American musical drama film Kiss of the Spider Woman. Helmed by Bill Condon, the film is the second adaptation of the 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Manuel Puig. It also stars Diego Luna and Tonatiuh and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on 26 January 2025.