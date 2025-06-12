Alex Cooper net worth: Inside the ‘Call Her Daddy’ host's businesses, brand deals and real estate

Alex Cooper has become one of the most successful creators in the digital media world. She first gained attention in 2018 when she launched the Call Her Daddy podcast with her roommate Sofia Franklyn under Barstool Sports. In 2021, Cooper went solo after signing a $60 million deal with Spotify. Alex Cooper first gained attention in 2018 when she launched the Call Her Daddy podcast with her roommate Sofia Franklyn under Barstool Sports.(Instagram/@alexandracooper)

Since then, she’s hosted some of the biggest names in pop culture, including Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, and Kamala Harris. In 2023, Cooper and her husband Matt Kaplan launched The Unwell Network, which features shows like Pretty Lonesome and Boyfriend Material.

In 2024, Cooper was named to Forbes’ Top Creators list, recognizing her as one of the top earners in the content world. During an interview with PEOPLE that December, she shared business advice for new entrepreneurs:

"Don't try to do a million things at once," she said. "If you focus on the one thing that you are educated on, and you are essentially a savant in, then just focus on that and trust your gut because trying to appease everyone is not going to get you anywhere."

"I think sticking to one idea and making it the main thing is how I've succeeded with Call Her Daddy. For almost five years, I did nothing but Call Her Daddy, and I just grinded. I didn't take brand deals, I didn't put my face next to other products — I just focused on the main thing."

Cooper’s journey is now featured in a two-part docuseries, Call Her Alex, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 8 and began streaming on Hulu on June 10.

Also Read: Alex Cooper reveals she ‘had a Zoom call with’ Donald Trump's team about…

Alex Copper's net worth is…

Though her exact net worth is not confirmed, Forbes reported that Cooper made $22 million in 2024 alone. Much of that income came from her work on Call Her Daddy, including her landmark deals with Spotify and SiriusXM.

Her $60 million Spotify deal in 2021 was one of the largest ever for a podcast at the time. In August 2024, she signed an even bigger three-year deal with SiriusXM worth $125 million.

"The brand had only grown since being at Spotify," Cooper told Forbes. "I knew the money would be there. The deal was more about what other things people can give Call Her Daddy and Unwell that will help us grow."

Cooper has also earned money from merchandise sales. In 2020, she sold $800,000 worth of branded items in just three days.

Partnerships and Brand Deals

Over the years, Cooper has partnered with major brands such as Skims and Jimmy Choo. In 2024, she joined NBC’s Peacock as a host for the Paris Olympic Games series Watch with Alex Cooper. Her company’s drink line, Drink Unwell, became the official hydration sponsor of the National Women's Soccer League in 2025.

Despite getting many offers, Cooper is selective. On the Boyfriend Material podcast in April 2025, she explained why she once turned down a large brand deal:

"I just like didn't believe in putting my face next to it," she said. "I think it's important to say no to s---, because then you just lose your f------ credibility."

Cooper's success POV:

Though she now earns millions, Cooper told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024 that she never started her podcast for the money.

"Don’t get me wrong, it is life-changing. You want to make money off the product that you’re spending so much time on," she said. "But I started making content when I was 5 years old. I wasn’t hoping for a paycheck. I just wanted my friends to feel something from the videos I was showing them."

After signing her SiriusXM deal, she bought her parents a house in late 2024.

"I literally wouldn't be here without them," she said. "Buying them a house is like the least I could f------ do, because they sacrificed financially, emotionally. They sacrificed with my other siblings in moments for me. So it feels really, really, really f------ insane and incredible that I get to do this."

Cooper told The Hollywood Reporter that most of her money goes back into her business or is saved. Still, she said she occasionally splurges on cozy clothes.

She does buy herself "a lot of UGGS and sweatpants," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2025.