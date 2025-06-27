Influencer Erika Cramer's Instagram account suspended due to shocking reason: 'I've been accused...'

Influencer Erika Cramer’s Instagram account has been suspended. The Meta-owned platform flagged Cramer's account for “child exploitation,” the NY Post reported. The influencer has stated that her Instagram account was a source of connection and livelihood for her. Talking to NY Post, Erika Cramer said that her kids ask her daily if her Instagram account is back. Erika Cramer's Instagram account was temporarily suspended. (Instagram/ Erika Cramer)

Erika Cramer opens up on Instagram account disappearing

The podcast host said that her account vanished overnight. Talking about the importance of the platform in her life, the author said that she cried for three days. Cramer told Kidspot that she was devastated not because her account vanished, but rather what it represented.

Why Erika Cramer’s Instagram account was suspended

The Queen of Confidence, as Cramer is known on social media, faced a lot of issues in her childhood. She grew up in America. By the age of nine, she had suffered multiple forms of abuse, the Post reported. Cramer eventually moved to Australia.

Instagram flagged her account for “child exploitation,” a charge the author vehemently denies.

“I’ve been accused of something that I was a victim of when I was a kid,” Erika Cramer told NY Post. “It’s just really c**p that it’s not taken seriously. That a woman of color, who is a victim, an abuse survivor, is being called out for that.”

What Erika Cramer did next

The Melbourne-based mental health advocate contacted Meta regarding the issue. She explained that there are women who rely on her account for support. Cramer also mentioned that she had staff to pay. For the podcast host, the suspension of her account was more than a glitch. It was a cruel example of irony that silenced people who trusted her.

For the influencer, the impact of her work being stifled suddenly “hurts so bad.”

Who is Erika Cramer?

She is a keynote speaker, influencer, author and mental health advocate. Called the ‘Queen of Confidence,’ she is also the host of a podcast called The Confidence Chronicles. The show has registered over 2.2 million downloads, according to Cramer’s official website.

Cramer’s early life was marked by a lot of struggle. She moved in and out of foster homes. The influencer joined the US Army as a teenager. An accident led to the death of her partner and left Cramer with a broken back. She spiraled into a cycle of toxic relationships and alcoholism, before she turned her life around.

