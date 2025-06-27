Neeru Bajwa unfollows Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir, deletes Sardaar Ji 3 trailer from her Instagram page amid row

As the backlash to Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 refuses to die down, its female lead Neeru Bajwa has now unfollowed co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir on Instagram. Just a day before the film's overseas release, Neeru has also removed all promotional assets of the film - trailer and songs - from her Instagram, clearly distancing herself from the title. Neeru Bajwa is the female lead in Sardaar Ji 3, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir.

Neeru distances herself from Sardaar Ji 3

Neeru, who has worked with Diljit in the past in several films, no longer follows him on Instagram as of 27 June, the film's release day. She also does not follow Hania, even though she did when the trailer was released earlier this month. Her Instagram timeline does not feature any of the songs or trailer of the film now. Her last post is a video announcement of her upcoming Hindi film with Ajay Devgn, Son of Sardaar 2.

The controversy over Sardaar Ji 3 is around the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, even as the relations between India and Pakistan are strained. The film's makers and Diljit have defended Hania's casting, saying it was done when the two countries were not at loggerheads. However, this has not gone down too well with critics, who have questioned Diljit's loyalty. Many cine organisations have demanded a ban on Diljit, with some even writing to PM Modi to revoke his citizenship and ban his social media accounts.

Fans praise Neeru Bajwa

Given that Diljit continues to defend Hania, Neeru's actions have been praised by fans on social media. One wrote on Reddit, "This is Brave on Neeru's part! Respect to her!" Another added, "Kudos to her but she’s likely aware that this backlash could harm her career so the reasoning behind it is unclear.. Keep in mind.. the accusations against Diljit also apply to the filmmakers and the rest of the cast.. It’s his arrogance, justifications and attitude of taking the audience for granted that’s frustrating us 😡 but at least she’s making efforts."

Many wondered why Diljit is not taking a stand against Hania, too, given how is losing ground among fans due to the backlash. "How is Diljit and his PR so hell bent on not letting this go. He can recover the lost money through his shows and albums anyway. But if he loses the goodwill he’s finally got after 20 years of hard work then none of his albums or shows will receive the same kind of love. Why is he not able to look at long term implications and why is he blinded by this short term move. No one will even care about this movie anyway, but will care about his stance," read one comment on Reddit.

About Sardaar Ji 3

Sardaar Ji 3 is a horror comedy and one of the most expensive Punjabi films ever made. Directed by Amar Hundal, it is the third instalment in the successful Sardaar Ji franchise. The previous two films also starred Diljit and Neeru in the lead roles. Due to the backlash, the film has been released only overseas and not in India.