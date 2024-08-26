From Jatt & Juliet 3 to Jihne Mera Dil Luteya: 5 Neeru Bajwa superhits to binge-watch on the Punjabi kudi’s birthday

The gorgeous Neeru Bajwa is one of the most versatile, talented and loved actors in the Punjabi film industry. In her 26-year-long career, the beauty has given movie-buffs several blockbuster hits that made fans fall in love with her and her craft. She is a total delight onscreen! Today as Neeru turns 44, let’s take a look at some of her best performances which made us a forever fan of the Punjabi kudi. Birthday girl Neeru Bajwa must-watch super hits

Jatt & Juliet series

It was in 2012 that we were first introduced to Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru as Fateh and Pooja in Jatt & Juliet. Not only did the rom com rock the box office, but also won 7 awards at the PTC Punjabi Film Awards. A year later, Fateh and Pooja were back with Jatt & Juliet 2, which once again broke records. This year, a decade later, Diljit and Neeru reunited onscreen for Jatt & Juliet 3. Their chemistry was fire and eventually the third instalment in the franchise emerged as the highest grossing Indian Punjabi film worldwide

Shadaa (2019)

Much like the Jatt & Juliet series, Shadaa broke records at the box office and emerged as a true entertainer. Starring Diljit and Neeru in the lead, it follows the story of an unmarried man who is eager to wed. His life takes a turn when he falls in love with his ‘perfect match’. The only problem is that she does not believe in the institution of marriage. Well, Diljit and Neeru were a treat to watch in this unconventional rom com, proving that their jodi is superhit

Sardaar Ji (2015)

Yet another Neeru and Diljit-starrer in the list is Sardaar Ji. Yes, once again the lead stars fall in love. But there’s a twist! Diljit plays the role of ghost hunter Jaggi who falls head over heels in love with Neeru aka Pinky, the spirit he has been summoned to drive away. Need we say more? With 100% occupancy on opening day, Sardaar Ji made history in Punjabi cinema by breaking Jatt & Juliet 2’s opening record

Proper Patola (2014)

What’s even better than Neeru in the lead role? Neeru is a double role! That’s right. In the 2014 rom com titled Proper Patola, we saw the actor slay like never before as she convincingly portrayed two very different characters. This film is a proof of Neeru’s versatility. The story revolves around Preet, played by Neeru, who wants to go on a honeymoon after getting married to Harish Verma aka Raj. But Raj’s father won’t let them, so the hero swaps Preet with her twin sister Reet who lives in Thailand. The confusion results in a hilarious roller coaster ride

Jihne Mera Dil Luteya (2011)

This film was no less than a casting coup! Starring Neeru and Diljit along with the very popular and hilarious Gippy Grewal, this love triangle is one you need to add to your binge-watch list. Jihne Mera Dil Luteya follows the story of two Punjabi boys from rival families who attempt to make the new foreign-return girl in town fall in love with them. But what happens when her rich daddy goes bankrupt and the fathers of the Punjabi lover boys order them to keep their distance?

The best gift that fans can give Neeru on her birthday today is celebrating her versatility. So go watch as many films of the Punjabi kudi from this list as you can!