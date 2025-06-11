Who is Kristin, TikTok influencer finds she is colorblind after viral blue chair post

A woman was left baffled after finding out that the armchair she bought years ago, thinking it was blue, is actually grey, indicating that she might be colorblind. A TikToker found out she is colorblind after a viral post(X)

Kristin, a TikToker, got to know about the discrepancy when she listed the product online for free. A prospective buyer pointed out its actual color, The Sun reported.

Who is Kristin?

Hailing from Santa Monica in California, Kristin is famous for her videos on TikTok through her @im.krispy username. She has close to 18,000 followers on TikTok.

Earlier this month, she shared a video on the social media platform stating that she was planning to give away her chair for free. Describing it as blue in color, Kristin said the person interested in buying it told her that it is actually gray.

"Is this chair gray or blue?" she asked her followers.

She quipped that the interested buyer was "gaslighting" her and she has started to believe the same.

The chair is featured in the video as the TikToker wondered if it was due to some lighting issue with her phone.

Blue or gray? How people reacted to Kristin's TikTok video

Ever since the video was posted on TikTok, it has gone viral on the platform, garnering more than 18.3 million views and over a million likes. The clip has received thousands of comments, with most of them suggesting that the chair's color is actually gray and not blue.

"Your graydar is off hunny. It's gray," one person wrote.

Another user added, "I thought you were gonna flip the camera and show us the most ambiguous shade of periwinkle ever...Baby that's gray straight out the crayola box."

An account remarked, "I wasn't expecting it to be the Oxford Dictionary definition of gray."

Some users even said that it might be because of Tritanopia, a color blindness problem where the patient experiences reduced sensitivity to blue light. In such cases, the person struggles to differentiate between blue and other colors like green, yellow and red.

"Specifically, grey may appear as a very pale blue or blue-green to someone with tritanopia," one TikTok user said.

Kristin reveals she may be colorblind

In another video, Kristin revealed she had done some tests online which revealed she had protan color blindness, Dexerto reported. As per Healthline, the color blindness occurs “when red-sensing pigments of the eyes are either missing or dysfunctional.”

Kristin said she would visit an ophthalmologist to confirm the results.

FAQs

1. What was Kristin’s famous TikTok video about?

The video was about a chair the TikTok personality was giving away. Kristin had asked her followers if the chair was blue or gray.

2. How did TikTok users respond to the clip?

Users said that the chair was gray, and not blue.

3. What did Kristin say about being colorblind?

The TikToker said she had taken some online tests which indicated she suffered from protan color blindness.