Who is Natalie Reynolds? Influencer viral for crying outside TikTok HQ in Los Angeles

A video of influencer c crying outside TikTok’s headquarters has gone viral, sparking debate across the internet. Reynolds is a 26-year-old content creator based in Los Angeles. She became popular on TikTok in 2022 with lip-sync and dance videos. Over time, she shifted to prank skits, relationship comedy, and flirty banter with her boyfriend, Zack (real name: Zachary Huelsman). Their playful clips often showed up on users' “For You” pages. On June 9, a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) showed Reynolds in tears outside TikTok’s offices. (Instagram/ @nataliereynolds)

Reynolds has also grown her audience outside of TikTok, she has over 5.5 million YouTube subscribers, around 133,000 Instagram followers and more than 33,000 followers on Kick, where she now livestreams.

Why was she crying outside TikTok?

On June 9, a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) showed Reynolds in tears outside TikTok’s offices. In the clip, she’s on the phone, visibly upset, asking to be let inside. According to online reports, her TikTok account had been banned, and she was trying to get it back.

Some viewers sympathized with her. Others questioned whether it was a real emotional moment or a stunt.

Why was her account banned?

So far, neither TikTok nor Reynolds has said why her account was banned. But many online think it may be linked to a controversial video she posted in May.

The lake prank that caused outrage

Last month, Reynolds came under fire for a prank video filmed at Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas. In the video, she reportedly offered a homeless woman $20 to jump into the lake. The woman did not know how to swim. Reynolds told her it was part of a “scavenger hunt” and promised to jump in too—but never did.

After the woman entered the water, she shouted that she couldn’t swim, only float. A firetruck later arrived, but Reynolds and her group had already left. Viewers were angry and called for legal action. Reynolds later posted follow-up content, showing little concern about the backlash.

What’s next for Reynolds?

Even with her TikTok ban, Reynolds is still active on other platforms. She continues to stream on Kick and posts on Instagram and YouTube.

Her recent actions have raised questions about how influencers should be held accountable online—and what role platforms should play.

Whether Natalie Reynolds bounces back or fades out, one thing is clear: the internet is paying attention.