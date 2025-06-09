Diet Cherry Coke returns to US with limited edition retro packaging | When will it hit stores?

Fans of Diet Cherry Coke, rejoice. After disappearing from store shelves in 2020, the beloved cherry-flavored version of Diet Coke is making a comeback. The soft drink, originally launched in 1985, is expected to return to shelves this summer with packaging inspired by its original 80s look(Instagram/snackolator)

The news was first broken by Instagram food influencer Snackolator, who wrote, “Diet Cherry Coke is returning for a limited time with retro packaging!” The caption added, “It's been years since the OG Diet Cherry Coke has been out, so I'm really looking forward to getting it again.”

Where and when can you find Diet Cherry Coke

The soft drink, originally launched in 1985, is expected to return to shelves this summer with packaging inspired by its original 80s look. The relaunch will likely include 20-ounce bottles, 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, and even 24-packs exclusively for Costco members in Canada, according to multiple reports.

While Coca-Cola has not yet made an official statement, the buzz online has made fans hopeful. The company recently brought back another vintage flavor from 1905.

Last year, Coca-Cola quietly phased out two of its offerings: Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla and Diet Coke with Splenda. While there was no formal press release, the company did confirm the discontinuation on X (formerly Twitter).

“We decided to discontinue Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla due to consumers’ taste preferences and lifestyles constantly changing,” the company wrote. “As a Total Beverage Company, we are always searching for ways to evolve our product portfolio to bring consumers the beverages they want.”



Why was Diet Cherry Coke discontinued?

Back in 2018, Coca-Cola gave the Diet Coke lineup a fresh spin, launching bold new flavors like Feisty Cherry and Ginger Lime to attract a younger crowd.

To make room, old favorites like Diet Cherry Coke were pulled from shelves and made available only through Coca-Cola Freestyle machines.

Then came the pandemic. With aluminum shortages and supply chain chaos, Coca-Cola was pushed to prioritise top-selling items.

By late 2020, the brand did a major cleanup, axing underperforming products like Tab, Zico, and even Feisty Cherry.



The company explained the decision as part of its ongoing strategy to adapt to changing consumer preferences and said it is “always searching for ways to evolve [its] product portfolio to bring consumers the beverages they want.”



On June 5, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida appointed Leroy Yancey, Jr as Vice President of Distribution Operations and James “Jim” Boyce as Vice President of Manufacturing Operations.



FAQs



What is Diet Cherry Coke?



A cherry-flavored, low-calorie version of Diet Coke, originally launched in 1985.

Is Diet Cherry Coke still available?

It was discontinued from stores in 2020, but is making a return for a limited time now with retro packaging.

What is Diet Coke Feisty Cherry?

A bolder cherry-flavored Diet Coke launched in 2018, discontinued in 2020 during a product lineup refresh. It offered a bolder cherry taste with a hint of spice.