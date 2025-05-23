E-Verify mismatch case issue: What exactly happened at the SSA and how to resolve?

A certain technical issue in E-Verify caused some employees to receive erroneous Final Nonconfirmation (FNC) results. Even though the employees had resolved Tentative Nonconfirmation (TNC) issues with the Social Security Administration (SSA), these alerts were still triggered due to the technical glitch, says E-Verify's official website. E-Verify glitch affecting SSA employees(REUTERS)

"This includes cases involving dual SSA and DHS mismatches if the employee attempted to resolve the case by visiting an SSA office but did not contact DHS," E-Verify wrote on its site.

What are the actions needed in this regard?

According to E-Verify's official site, you need to follow the instructions below. Meanwhile, E-Verify claims to be working on resolving the technical glitch and the resultant issues at the earliest.

For any cases that received an FNC after an SSA or Dual SSA and DHS mismatch, for cases referred from April 9 to May 5, 2025, please create a new E‑Verify case.

If you have already created a new case and received an Employment Authorized result for an affected employee, no further action is needed.

You may notice the status message “E‑Verify Needs More Time” appearing longer than usual for these cases on the Case Status page.

Moreover, E-Verify has also stated that if employees receive FNC for any of these cases, no adverse action is required at the moment. They also urged "not to terminate employment based on that FNC result during this time."

In case SSA employees are trying to reach out to E-Verify's customer support, it could get difficult due to the massive call and email volume. "The DHS advisory, issued on May 19, 2025, urges patience as E-Verify Customer Support is currently experiencing high call and email volumes while the issue is addressed," the DHS said in the alert.