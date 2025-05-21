What is Brewing Altitude? JetBlue unveils Dunkin' coffee-themed plane, leaving netizens in awe

An all-new Dunkin' themed plane is a part of the newest collaboration between the Massachusetts-based coffee company and JetBlue. This plane, coined as "Brewing Altitude", is an Airbus A320 Aircraft colored in Dunkin's signature colors: bright pink and orange. It also features a cup of coffee and a donut on either side of the plane's tail. The plane's theme celebrates two decades of partnership between JetBlue and Dunkin, which started back in 2006, according to a USA Today report. Dunkin' coffee-themed plane by JetBlue(X)

What we know about Dunkin-JetBlue partnership

Dunkin and JetBlue have now decided to flaunt their partnership journey through this fun and bold initiative. “Dunkin' has been part of the JetBlue journey for nearly two decades, and we're proud to showcase this partnership with a livery that's as fun and bold as the brands behind it,” Marty St. George, President of JetBlue, was quoted as telling USA Today.

“With our shared Boston heritage and focus on delighting loyal customers, this collaboration brings together two fan-favorite brands in a way only JetBlue and Dunkin' can,” she continued.

Netizens celebrate Dunkin-JetBlue partnership

Social media users are excited about this recent development. An X user posted glimpses of the plane with a caption that reads, “Nice job jetBlue and DUNKIN 🍩”

“Great move,” another commented.

“Who's ready to be diabetic?? JetBlue just dropped a DOPE Dunkin’-themed plane! It’s N643JB, dubbed Brewing Altitude, rocking pink & orange with coffee & donut vibes. Been serving Dunkin’ since 2006!”

How to avail JetBlue Dunkin' flight?

Booking a JetBlue flight till September 1 will make you eligible to fly via a JetBlue-Dunkin flight. The flight routes for these special aircraft will be announced by JetBlue in advance, which will help you book them. Those JetBlue flyers who choose to opt for this aircraft will receive a unique experience, along with exclusive rewards.