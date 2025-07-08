‘This is not India’: Kansas City man lashes out at fast food worker for calling his wife beautiful

A video from Kansas City is going viral online after a customer was seen confronting a staff member for calling his wife “beautiful." The video, shared by @btownwire on Instagram, shows a customer getting upset after a Popeyes worker complimented his wife. What seemed like a simple, polite remark quickly turned into a heated exchange. A Popeyes worker got slammed in a viral clip for calling a customer’s wife beautiful. (@btownwire/Instagram)

The customer appears to take offence at the word “beautiful” and demands an explanation from the worker. In the video, he can be heard saying things like, “Why would you say that?” while the employee tries to stay calm.

The customer can also be seen arguing, and at one point says, “This is not India,” which has sparked even more debate online.

Check out the viral video here:

The clip has now gained thousands of views, with people debating whether the worker crossed a line or was just being kind.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Many users online found the man’s reaction to be over the top. Some said the compliment was harmless, while others supported the husband, saying he may have felt disrespected in that moment.

One of the users, @punjaabitvofficial, commented, “Dude said 'this is not India' while doing the most conservative Indian thing.”

A second user, @thecostalesteam, commented, “I’m a very nice person,” as he’s yelling and cussing at level 10 is wild.

Another user, @govind_singh84, commented, “Bruh that was probably like the nicest thing she heard all day and you made it fed up. Go back to where you came from.”

Instagram users felt the man’s comment brought in an unnecessary cultural angle. Some called it rude and said it made the situation worse, while others tried to understand his reaction.