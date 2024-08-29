Zomato delivery driver exposes himself in front of Ahmedabad woman: ‘Ma’am help kardo’

Zomato has terminated the services of a delivery agent who exposed himself in front of a customer during a late-night order run. The Ahmedabad-based customer shared her ordeal in social media posts that have now gone viral online. A Zomato customer says she faced sexual harassment from a delivery partner (Representational image)

In her post, the woman said that the Zomato delivery partner exposed his genitals in front of her when she went to collect her order.

The woman, who declined to be named for this story, said that she ordered a coffee from Zomato around midnight on August 28. The delivery partner reached her location “15-30 minutes late,” she said in her Instagram Story.

At 12.48 am, she received a phone call from the Zomato delivery agent and went to collect her order. “The partner was apologising constantly about the delay while smiling, it felt uncomfortable but I let that slide because I felt I was paranoid due to everything going on in the country,” she wrote.

The Zomato delivery executive kept telling the woman that he was injured while pointing towards his foot. Although uncomfortable with the whole situation, the Ahmedabad woman pointed her flashlight towards the delivery driver’s foot and realised the whole thing was a ploy to harass her.

“Out of reflex, I pointed my flashlight at his feet. It was very dumb of me to be curious about that injury but I pointed the flashlight and saw that his genitals were out of his pants and he was smiling like a creep,” she wrote.

The woman claimed that the Zomato delivery partner laughed while harassing her and mockingly told her “please help kardo (please help me) while exposing himself.

Zomato’s response

The woman immediately reported the incident to Zomato and received a call from the company minutes later. After being told that Zomato would listen to both sides of the story and reach out to the delivery agent for his side, she was told to “wait till further notice.”

A few hours later, she received an update saying the services of the delivery executive have been terminated and his license has been taken away.

“Zomato connected with me and I also connected to legal authorities. The delivery guy has been terminated and his license has been taken away,” the woman said in her update. “I won’t say I feel safe now, I still feel unsafe, but they did what they could. I still am paranoid because what if he returns back to the address? but I have legal support now,” she added.

When HT.com reached out to Zomato for a statement, we were redirected to the same response.

HT.com also asked Zomato if the company had initiated legal action against the delivery partner and will update this story if/when we receive a response.

“They [Zomato] should be the one filing a complaint against him as well. Terminating him isn't the only justice I want,” the Ahmedabad woman told HT.com.