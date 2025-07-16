Did Barack Obama just admit Michelle ‘took me back’ amid divorce speculations?

US President Barack Obama finally made an surprising appearance on Michelle Obama's podcast this week, and the two quickly made light of their divorce rumors. Former US president Barack Obama with wife Michelle Obama(Instagram/@michelleobama)

Craig Robinson, Michelle's brother and co-host, teased the “very, very, very special” guest who is set to join them, adding that “this is the episode that everyone's been waiting for with bated breath.”

He introduced Barack as his brother-in-law, Michelle's husband and the ex-president of the US.

Michelle Obama says ‘we are honored’ as Barack Obama addresses divorce rumors

Speaking about Barack, the former First Lady said acknowledged he found time to join them despite his hectic schedule, stressing that “We are honored.”

The teasing begun as soon as Michelle and Barack started embracing each other. “Wait, you guys like each other?” Craig quipped, as Michelle replied, “That's the rumor mill.”

Barack chuckled, “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while.”

“Now, don't you start,” Michelle stated, mentioning that people think that they are divorced.

Speculations regarding Barack and Michelle's marriage are nothing new. Break up rumors surfaced this year as they stepped out for solo outings and worked on separate projects. Some people weren't persuaded that the couple was truly together, even after they took a family photo in June to mark their daughter Sasha's 24th birthday.

When Michelle addressed divorce rumors

Michelle addressed the speculations earlier during her appearance in an interview on The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett podcast

“The beauty of my husband and our partnership is that neither one of us was really ever gonna quit at it, 'cause that’s not who we are,” she stated. “And I know that about him. He knows that about me.”

Regarding her choices to forgo some public events after leaving the White House, such as President Donald Trump's inauguration in January, Michelle stated that she is now beginning to feel like she has “permission to do what I want to do.”