On the latest episode of her podcast “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” (formerly titled “IMO”), the former first lady sat down with her brother Craig Robinson and radio personality Angie Martinez to reflect on parenting, masculinity, and what life might’ve looked like if she and former President Barack Obama had a son. Michelle Obama discusses motherhood on her podcast, humorously reflecting on parenting with her brother Craig and Angie Martinez. (AFP)

“You should’ve threw a boy in the mix,” Martinez said playfully, alluding to Michelle’s two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

But Michelle didn’t skip a beat. “I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy,” she replied with a laugh.

When Martinez asked why she never went for a third child, the ‘Becoming’ author quipped, “Because he would’ve been a Barack Obama.”

Martinez chimed in, “Baby Barack — it would’ve been amazing!”

“Ooh, no, I would’ve felt for him,” she said.

Her brother Craig added, “She just borrowed our boys,” referencing his own children. Michelle agreed, saying, “I got plenty.”

“I think Barack is just like you as a tremendous father, doing it in a lot of grandeur, right,” she added.

Former First Lady reflects on marriage, parenthood

Conveniently enough, the former First Lady's musings hinted at a possible obsession with the 32-year bond between her and Barack, which many speculated was in troubled waters.

“Teach [your son] about how to deal with the traffic stop, but also teach him how to communicate in a marriage and to be a listening father,” she expressed.

Michelle also shared Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24, were young girls when their father became president, and they spent a huge portion of their growing up years inside the White House.

“I’ve loved every phase of parenting: I loved them when they were little babies, I loved them when they were walking and starting to talk, the teenage years were interesting in the White House,” Michelle said.

“But I’ve loved every time with them — and watching them become their own people and make their own choices, and figure stuff out, and call me after they figure stuff out,” she added.