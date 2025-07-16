Donald Trump Jr's wedding on horizon with Bettina Anderson? Here's all you need to know

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were recently spotted hugging and kissing each other, sparking speculations about their marriage. Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson (Bettina Anderson/Instagram, Reuters File Photo)

The couple was photographed embracing each other while they were waiting for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to arrive at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on their way to the FIFA Club World Cup final soccer match on Sunday.

Bettina, 38, and Don Jr., 47, wore white button-up shirts and shared a kiss while she held him in her arms.

In December 2024, Page Six reported that the businessman was involved in a romantic relationship. Later in January, a source told Page Six that Don Jr. and Bettina were “essentially living” together. Since then the duo hasn't been afraid to display PDA. And now it seems that the couple is ready to tie the knot anytime soon.

Bettina Anderson's equation with Trump Jr. revealed

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider said, “She 100 percent would say yes if he asked her to marry him and his friends think that will happen sooner than later.”

“She would love to have kids one day and sees what a good father he is.”

“[They] are really cute and loving around each other,” the insider said, gushing over the friendship between Anderson and Trump Jr.

Calling the First son “a gentleman”, the source mentioned that he always pull out chairs for her and even lets her order first.

During outings with their pals, the couple is also said to be “so affectionate” with one another.

A look at Donald Trump Jr's past relationships

Anderson is said to like hanging around with Trump Jr.'s kids with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump -- Kai, 18, Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 11. He was married to her from 2005 to 2018. Vanessa is now dating Tiger Woods.

Don Jr. earlier dated Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News anchor, for six years. The couple broke up two years later after being engaged in 2022.

Guilfoyle, however, was named President Donald Trump's US Ambassador to Greece.

In a statement, Don Jr. told Page Six, “Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond.”