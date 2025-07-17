Alaska tsunami warning: List of areas under threat after Sand Point earthquake

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Sand Point island off the coast in Alaska on Wednesday afternoon, per the United States Geological Survey (USGS), prompting a tsunami warning for several regions in Alaska. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula and Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass, Alaska, on the Pacific Coast. Representational image.(Unsplash)

The following areas are set to be affected due to the earthquake, per the NWS. Residents have been asked to immediately seek higher ground.

Homer area (Kenai Peninsula Borough)

Cold Bay (the city area)

Kodiak

Sand Point and King Cove (Aleutians East Borough)

Unalaska (Aleutians West Census Area)

Unimak Island, including the Scotch Cap area

Chignik Bay region (briefly included before advisory downgrade)

Follow real-time updates on the tsunami warnings on the website of United States National Tsunami Warning Center, tsunami.gov.

Tsunami Warning Mistakenly Sent In Anchorage

Amid the multiple tsunami warnings in the state from the National Weather Service, an emergency alert was sent to the residents of Anchorage, Alaska. However, the Office of Emergency Management in Anchorage said that the alert was mistakenly sent and there is no threat to the town, as of now.

"This message was in response to a large magnitude earthquake southwest of Anchorage, and the message zones overlapped," the statement read.

This story is being updated.