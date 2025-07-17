Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning issued after 7.3-magnitude quake strikes near Sand Point

A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Sand Point, Alaska, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning for parts of the region on Wednesday. A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska.(Unsplash/Representative)

According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, “A TSUNAMI WARNING is posted for portions of Alaska following a M7.2 earthquake 50 miles S of Sand Point, Alaska, at 12:38pm AKDT July 16."

The tsunami warning includes Cold Bay, Sand Point, and Kodiak, but does not extend to Anchorage.

In a post on X, NWS Anchorage stated, “Tsunami Warning has been issued for the Alaska Peninsula areas from the Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass. Cities included are Cold Bay, Sand Point, and Kodiak. We can say with reasonable confidence that the Kenai Peninsula Borough locations will not see impacts.”

Residents received an emergency alert that read, “The National Weather Service has issued a TSUNAMI WARNING. A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you. You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return.”

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake occurred 87 kilometers south of Sand Point at a depth of 20 kilometers. It was recorded at 4:37 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Earthquakes with magnitudes between 7.0 and 7.9 are classified as major and can result in severe structural damage. Just 10 to 15 of these occur around the world annually, according to Michigan Technological University.