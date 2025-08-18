Spot the difference: Can you find all 9 changes in viral Marvel Rivals puzzle?

Spot the difference challenges have been around for ages, and are currently taking the internet by storm. We have one such challenge lined up today, in which you have to find nine differences between two highly identical images from Marvel Rivals. The image went viral on Reddit under the subreddit r/Marvelrivals. Can you spot nine differences in this viral puzzle?(Reddit)

Also read: Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden parrot in 10 seconds? Only 1 in 20 people can

Spot the difference: What is the challenge about?

There are two photos based on a fight scene from Marvel Rivals. Emma Frost, Thor, and Loki appear engaged in a fight. While the two photos look highly identical, the bottom image slightly differs from the one above. The challenge is to spot nine differences between the two images in less than 30 seconds.

Spot the difference: Answer

After a user named HafizBhai114 uploaded the challenge on Reddit, it went viral, leaving many viewers confused and lost. However, a few people were quick to find the following differences:

Emma Frost’s shadow: In the second image, the character Emma Frost is missing her shadow.

Luna Snow’s snowflake: In the bottom image, there is no snowflake next to Thor’s head.

Loki’s logo: The green banner behind Emma Frost is missing Loki’s logo in the bottom image.

Leaves: A sprig of leaves is absent in the top right of the bottom image.

Ground impact: The beam that penetrates Emma Frost’s guard leaves no impact on the ground in the second image.

Cart: In the bottom image, the wheel on the cart in the background is missing.

Thor’s hammer: Thor’s hammer is deficient in a white-like glow in the bottom image.

Road pattern: There is a slight difference in the pattern on the footpath in the bottom image.

Pillar: The pillar on the elevated platform next to Thor has lights running up it, but the one in the bottom half goes only halfway.

Also read: Dua Lipa channels Y2K glam in sparkly chainmail dress for 30th birthday bash

FAQs:

How many differences are there in the Marvel Rivals spot-the-difference challenge?

There are nine differences in the viral Marvel Rivals spot-the-difference challenge.

Why is it hard for people to notice the differences in 30 seconds?

Since the two images are highly identical, it is difficult for many to spot the differences in 30 seconds.

How can I get better at solving spot-the-difference challenges?

By regularly taking part in these challenges, you can develop better observation skills and get quicker at solving these fun challenges.