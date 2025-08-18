Dua Lipa channels Y2K glam in sparkly chainmail dress for 30th birthday bash

Dua Lipa’s 30th birthday celebration is turning into a fashion marathon. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the pop star has not slowed down since kicking off her pre-birthday week in a sleek Jacquemus gown. Her latest look was a dazzling chainmail dress that sent fans straight back to the Y2K era. The singer shared the outfit on Instagram, posting a carousel with the caption: “my bestie made me a killer dress for another perfect night… everyone say thank you Giuliiiiiiii… also i’m gonna need to start a cake tally at this rate.” Dua Lipa's latest look was a dazzling chainmail dress that sent fans straight back to the Y2K era

Her fiancé, actor Callum Turner, appeared in the photos as well, smiling at her side.

The dress came courtesy of designer Giuliano Calza for GCDS, who created a liquid-sparkle effect that managed to look both nostalgic and entirely fresh.

Also read: Dua Lipa confirms engagement to Callum Turner; fans quip, ‘she broke millions of hearts all around the world’

Dua Lipa’s dress a nod to early 2000s glamour

Harper’s Bazaar noted that the gown featured a high neckline, two thigh-high slits, and completely open sides. The look called back to Paris Hilton’s famous 2002 chainmail dress, but with sharper tailoring that pushed it into modern territory.

The Levitating singer paired the bold silver piece with strappy lace-up sandals from Piferi. The shoes grounded the shimmering gown without taking away from its drama.

Also read: Dua Lipa opens up about wedding plans and kids post-engagement with Callum Turner: ‘I love kids, but…’

High-wattage accessories

Never one to skimp on styling, Dua Lipa loaded on statement jewelry. She wore Schiaparelli’s fish skeleton earrings, priced at $4,460, leaning into what Harper’s Bazaar described as this season’s big aquatic jewelry trend.

She stacked Tiffany & Co. bone cuffs from Elsa Peretti’s collection-pieces she’s been spotted in at the beach and on nights out. A Shay diamond baguette pinky ring, retailing for $6,500, rounded out the look.

For Lipa, the birthday countdown seems less about candles and more about high-glamour shows. And if this chainmail number is any indication, the celebrations are not slowing down anytime soon.

FAQs

What did Dua Lipa wear for her 30th birthday?

She wore a custom chainmail gown by Giuliano Calza for GCDS.

Who designed Dua Lipa’s birthday dress?

Giuliano Calza, creative director of GCDS, designed the ensemble.

What accessories did Dua Lipa pair with her dress?

She wore Schiaparelli earrings, Tiffany & Co. bone cuffs, and a Shay diamond ring.

What inspired Dua Lipa’s look?

The dress was a nod to Paris Hilton’s iconic 2002 chainmail dress.