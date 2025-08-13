YouTuber Ms Rachel claims she inadvertently ‘ghosted’ Rihanna on Instagram ‘for months’

YouTuber Ms. Rachel is still getting the hang of the social media world, especially Instagram. During a recent appearance on the Not Gonna Lie podcast, the YouTuber told host Kylie Kelce that she once accidentally “ghosted” Rihanna. At the time, she did not fully understand how to use the social media platform. Popular YouTuber, Ms.Rachel ghosted Rihanna for months.(Instagram/msrachelforlittles)

Speaking on the August 7 episode of the podcast, Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, explained that she had left the Umbrella hitmaker on read when she received a DM from her on Instagram. This happened because Rachel said she did not realize that it was Rihanna's message to her, E! News reported.

When Ms. Rachel mistakenly ‘ghosted’ Rihanna

Calling herself an “elder millennial,” Rachel stated that she is “not amazing with Instagram.” “...I didn't know about the requests and top requests, so I ghosted some people for months,” she said.

She added: “Anyway, I'm not a cool person who knows a lot about celebrities, so when I saw a 'bad girl Riri,' (@badgalriri) I was like, ‘Wow this person has so many followers’.” She was referring to Rihanna's official Instagram handle @badgalriri.

Further, she stated that the singer has a “cute little profile picture, because it's a drawing.” Rihanna has been using this image, which features a black-and-white sketch, for almost a decade now.

Rachel insisted that she actually had “no idea” that this Instagram profile belonged to Rihanna, who had reached out to her. She got to know about it only after she started asking a few people whether they could recognize the black-and-white sketch.

Rachel, who has two children, Thomas and Susannah, with husband Aron Accurso, later called the entire incident “crazy.”

Ms. Rachel came into the spotlight in 2019 when she decided to launch her YouTube channel, which was specifically targeted at children. The content on her account mainly features videos that use music to make language learning more fun for the younger generations. To date, she has amassed more than 16 million followers on the video-sharing platform.

Meanwhile, Robert de Niro had earlier said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy that he looks forward to watching the Netflix star's videos with his daughter, Gia. Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, De Niro further shared that he puts her show on whenever his daughter starts showing unruly behaviour.

