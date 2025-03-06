Kylie Kelce, Kate Hudson gush over Beyonce and Taylor Swift: ‘She works so hard’

Kylie Kelce and Kate Hudson showered praises on pop icons Beyonce and Taylor Swift. During Thursday's episode of the former's Not Gonna Lie podcast, the 45-year-old actress admired the singers for their dedication and work ethic. Taylor Swift, left, presents the award for best country album to Beyonce for "COWBOY CARTER" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Kylie Kelce and Kate Hudson admire Beyonce and Taylor Swift's ‘incredible’ work ethic

While recalling her red carpet interaction with Beyonce, the How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days star shared that she was “such a big fan of Destiny's Child.” “I saw Beyonce… I remember looking at her and being like, Oh my God, she's so beautiful that's all I could think was like… Wow,” Hudson added.

Hudson went on to say that she feels “lucky” to have had “moments with her [Beyonce] throughout our career.” “She's really wonderful, and she's kind and really caring,” the Bride Wars actress said of the Single Ladies hitmaker, who “works so hard.”

The Almost Famous star then compared Beyonce's work ethic to Swift's, telling Kelce, “As you know, with Taylor.” To this, the podcaster agreed as Hudson went on to say, “Like this doesn't just come. It comes with real attention to detail and care and real hard work.”

“Yes. The drive is incredible,” Kelce said of Swift, adding, “To be able to witness it all is very cool.” This is not the first time that the 32-year-old has spoken highly of the Midnights singer. Recently, she recalled how her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, broke the news to his family that he was dating the pop singer.

“Jase and I found out together, but we knew before they hard launched with her going to a game,” Kelce said during a February appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast of the moment she and her husband, Jason Kelce, learned that the Chiefs tight end was in a relationship with Swift.