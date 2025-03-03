Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce felt ‘lucky’ after low-key date night, here's why

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently stepped out for a low-key date night following their return to the United States. Back in February, the couple enjoyed an international vacation to reconnect after a busy year. A source revealed to Page Six that they “stepped out” for a night out upon returning home from their romantic getaway. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly went out on a low-key date night following their return to the US(AFP)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce felt ‘lucky’ to go ‘unnoticed’ on date night

“They weren’t photographed or anything,” the source told the outlet, revealing that they felt “lucky” to have gone “unnoticed” while heading out “on the town.” This allowed Swift and the Chiefs tight end to have some personal time without paparazzi around.

Their outing came after the Cruel Summer hitmaker and the NFL star travelled overseas to an unknown destination, where they “had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year,” another source told the outlet earlier this week. They flew out of the country following the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2025.

“Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome,” an insider told the outlet after Kelce's team failed to get their historic “three-peat” at the Super Bowl.

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023 when the Blank Space songstress attended a Chiefs game in support of the 35-year-old athlete for the first time. Despite their busy schedules, they have prioritised spending time together.

Last December, the outlet reported that Swift was “looking forward to some downtime” after wrapping up her record-breaking Eras Tour. As the gruelling world tour left her “burnt out,” Kelce “encouraged” her to take some time off for “some rest and relaxation,” an insider told Page Six at the time.