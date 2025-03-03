Here's how Demi Moore commiserated Oscars 2025 loss to Mikey Madison

Demi Moore turned to her ultimate comfort food following her 2025 Oscars loss to Mikey Madison. The 62-year-old was snubbed for Best Actress for her performance in The Substance. Despite missing out on the honour, the Hollywood veteran is in good spirits. US actress Demi Moore attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Demi Moore enjoys huge bowl of fries with family after Oscars loss

Moore and Bruce Willis' youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, took to social media Sunday night to share a glimpse into her mother's post-Oscars plans. The Half Light star is also the mother of Rumer Willis, 36, and Scout Willis, 33, both of whom she shares with the Die Hard actor.

“MY winner,” the 31-year-old captioned the Instagram post, featuring a photo of the Songbird star cuddling her chihuahua, Pilaf. Wearing a white bathrobe, Moore flashed a big smile for the camera while holding a french fry in her hand. In front of her were two huge bowls of the salty snack on a table.

Moore's Oscars snub was heavily criticised by fans as “unfair.” As Tallulah shared the now-viral photo of her mother, netizens quickly flooded the comment section in Moore's support. “So unfair! For her and for Fernanda Torres! They both deserved so much!!” one fan wrote.

Another chimed in, “Win or lose your mother gave a performance that will go down in history as iconic and something that people will talk about as a marker in horror and study in femininity in horror. Please give her a cheers with a fry.”

“She might not be the winner of this year’s Oscar, but she won our hearts by her bold and brave performance. Your Momma is the best @buuski and us DemiNations will always root for her future works too,” one more fan added.