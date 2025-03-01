Kim Basinger makes rare comment about ex-husband Alec Baldwin: ‘We have a very…’

Kim Basinger is opening up about her relationship with Alec Baldwin. In a new interview with Variety, the Never Say Never star revealed how things are between her and her ex-husband. Decades ago, the 71-year-old actress made headlines following her messy divorce from the 30 Rock alum. Kim Basinger made a rare comment about her ex-husband, Alec Baldwin(AP)

Kim Basinger makes rare comment about ex-husband Alec Baldwin

Basinger, who has remained out of the spotlight for several years now, admitted that she has a “great relationship” with Baldwin. The L.A. Confidential actress was married to the Supercell star from 1993 to 2002. The pair welcomed their only child together, daughter Ireland in 1995.

“I have great respect for where he is today, and his family,” Basinger said of Baldwin. The pair, who starred together in the films, The Marrying Man and The Getaway, infamously went through a bitter divorce over the custody of their daughter in the early 2000s.

During Thursday's interview, Basinger admitted that she and Baldwin “don’t spend Christmases and holidays or see each other very much.” However, they “talk.” “He’ll pick up the phone and call me,” the Final Analysis star said of the 66-year-old actor.

“We have a very genuinely cordial and I think loving relationship in a lot of ways, just because we share a daughter, and I don’t wish him anything but everything good,” Basinger said, adding that Baldwin has “been through a lot lately,” referring to his highly-publicised Rust trial.

In October 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on set when a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off. The Drunk Parents actor pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges. After a lengthy trial, his case was dismissed in July 2024.

Basinger also referenced Baldwin's yoga instructor wife during her interview. “But Hilaria seems to have a great handle on that. So more power to her,” she said. The 41-year-old shares seven children with Baldwin: daughters Carmen, 11, María, 3, and Ilaria, 2, and sons Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, and Eduardo, 4.