Don Lemon chases after subway trains in bizarre TikTok video, netizens ask ‘is this supposed to be funny?’

Don Lemon is seen chasing subway trains and showing passengers strange photos on his phone in a now-viral TikTok video. As part of the bizarre stunt, the former CNN anchor knocked on train windows to get the attention of unsuspecting passengers at the Times Square-42nd Street station on Thursday. Don Lemon is seen chasing subway trains in bizarre TikTok video(Don Lemon/ TikTok)

Don Lemon chases subway trains in bizarre TikTok stunt, netizens left confused

The 15-second clip, which was shared to his 1.2 million followers on TikTok, shows Lemon laughing after showing unimpressed passengers odd photos without any context. The first photo appeared to be a mash-up of Donkey from Shrek and Sonic the Hedgehog. It was followed by a blue-tinted photo of himself.

At one point, the journalist chased after a subway train while still holding his phone to ensure the passenger saw it. While Lemon seemed to have enjoyed the prank, his fans, on the other hand, were left confused. “What is this, is this supposed to be funny???” a user commented on TikTok.

“Don Lemon leave me alone I’m just trying to go to work,” a second user quipped while another joked, “lmaooooo Don why you bothering them people?!” Lemon's clip was also shared on X, where one user wrote, “This is cringe. Those people don’t even know who he is.”

One more X user said, “He’s trying soooooo hard to be a 23 yr old YouTuber lol.” “What is he like 5 yrs old or what ??? Gezzz,” another added. Despite the criticism, many pointed out that Lemon appeared to be genuinely having fun. “He seems more happy since leaving CNN…” one user said. “Don after CNN has been amazing,” another added.