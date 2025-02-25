Apple iPhone voice-to-text feature displays 'Trump' when saying 'racist'? Viral TikTok video sparks outrage

Apple is under scrutiny after an iPhone user claimed that the voice-to-text feature displayed the word 'Trump' when she said ‘racist.’ In a viral TikTok video, the user demonstrates saying the word ‘racist,’ and initially, 'Trump' appears before quickly switching back to 'racist.' An Apple iPhone user claimed the phone's voice-to-text feature displayed the word 'Trump' when she said 'racist.'(UnSplash)

The video was reshared by right-wing American radio host Alex Jones on X, with the caption: ‘EXTREME BREAKING NEWS! I just caught apple carrying out a vicious, subliminal attack on president Trump."

“When you voice note the word racist on APPLE text the word Trump pops up and then disappears. Try it yourself folks, this attack is NEXT LEVEL EVIL. We are surrounded by deep state deception, only the truth will bring us victory,” he added.

Reactions -

The clip shared by Jones on X went viral, racking up over 600,000 views within just two hours. While some users claimed to have replicated the issue, others dismissed it as a baseless conspiracy theory.

“Just did this, it absolutely changes the word from Trump to Racist,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “This is OUTRAGEOUS Apple's subtle manipulation is a clear attempt to smear President Trump's good name. We can't let Big Tech get away with this kind of subliminal propaganda. Keep exposing the truth, Alex The people will not be deceived.”

A third person commented, “Anything else confirm? Or did these people program something to make they phone do this.”

Another user wrote, “TRUE THIS! It doesn't do it every time... about 40-50% of the time for me when I tried it... this is clearly programmed in there by someone at Apple... pretty low of them!”

Fox News Digital published an article saying they were able to replicate the issue multiple times. The voice-to-text feature briefly displayed the word ‘Trump’ when a user said ‘racist’ before quickly changing back. However, this did not occur every time. Additionally, the voice-to-text feature also displayed other words, like ‘reinhold’ and ‘you,’ when users said ‘racist.’ The article said that in most instances, the feature accurately transcribed the word ‘racist.’