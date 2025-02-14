Trump brutally slams CNN's Kaitlan Collins, says ‘nobody watches’ her network

Donald Trump lambasted CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins during a press conference at the Oval Office on Thursday. The commander-in-chief shot back at the 32-year-old, saying she is friends with former President Joe Biden after the reporter interrupted him to ask if he trusts Vladimir Putin. Donald Trump lambasts Kaitlan Collins for asking a question without being called upon during Oval Office press conference on Thursday. The president claimed that the CNN reporter is friends with Joe Biden and criticised her network saying, it has 'no credibility.'

Trump slams CNN's Kaitlan Collins during press conference at Oval Office

Trump was answering a question asked by another reporter about whether he believes the Russian president truly wants to make peace with Ukraine when Collins interjected with, “Do you trust President Putin?”

The president replied with, “I believe that — yeah,” adding, “I believe that he would like to see something happen. I trust him on the subject. I think he would like to see something happen. I think it could have happened a long time ago.”

Trump went on to call out his predecessor on the subject, saying, “I think Biden — number one, it shouldn’t have started, but it did, and now all those cities are knocked down, like demolition sites.”

“This should've been done by Biden years ago. This should've never been allowed to happen,” Trump went on, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war before taking a swipe at Collins. “I know he [Biden] is a friend of yours,” he said, eliciting laughter from other reporters.

As the reporter tried to cut Trump again, he criticised her network, saying that Biden is a “friend of CNN.” “That’s why nobody watches CNN anymore. Because they have no credibility,” he added.

This was not the first time Collins interrupted Trump during Thursday's conference. Prior to her question about Putin, she asked a question without being called upon as the president held up the signed reciprocal tariff plan for the cameras.

“Mr. President, you won the White House, in part, because of high inflation. If your tariffs make prices go up-” Collins said before Trump stopped her mid-way, saying, “Excuse me. We haven't asked you to speak yet.”