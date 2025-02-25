Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria admits she agreed to sign a prenup without knowing what it meant: ‘Very stupid of me’

Hilaria Baldwin recently admitted that she agreed to sign a prenuptial agreement before marrying Alec Baldwin without knowing what it meant. During Sunday's premiere of their TLC show, The Baldwins, the couple reflected on their conversation about a prenup before tying the knot in 2012. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin recall their conversation about a prenup

“After my first marriage, I said, ‘Let’s have a prenup.’ She wasn’t happy about it. It’s an awkward thing,” Alec said, referring to his ex-wife, Kim Basinger, with whom he shares a 29-year-old daughter, Ireland. The Rust actor was married to the Oscar-winner from 1993 to 2002.

To this, Hilaria said that while the request to sign a prenup was a bit “awkward” for her she signed it anyway. “But I don't actually quite understand what a prenup is,” the 41-year-old admitted.

“Because you are like, ‘After a certain number of kids, it’s this,'” the yoga instructor explained, adding, “And I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll just sign it,’ which was probably very stupid of me back then.”

However, if she were given a prenup now, she would give it a read. “Now, I would read it again,” Hilaria said before revealing that she and Alec did not end up signing it.

“But, like, I just said, ‘I won’t sign it. I don’t really want to think about the end by the beginning.’ And then you were like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to do it either,’” she said, according to Page Six.

The couple, who have been married for over a decade now, share seven children: daughters Carmen, 11, María, 3, and Ilaria, 2, and sons Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, and Eduardo, 4.