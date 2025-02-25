Bianca Censori and Kanye West ‘not ready to give up’ on their marriage: Source

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are “not ready to give up” on their marriage despite rumours about an impending divorce. An insider revealed to Page Six that the couple, who tied the knot in 2022 are trying to make things work since their controversial Grammys stunt. The pair recently made headlines after the Australian architect infamously posed in completely transparent outfit on the Grammy Awards red carpet. Kanye West with his wife Bianca Censori.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori ‘not ready to give up’ on their marriage

The source told the outlet that West and Censori “have done a lot of talking this past week and they’re not ready to give up on each other.” The revelation comes one week after it was reported that they had “called it quits.”

Just days after Censori's NSFW stunt, West launched an anti-semitic rant on his official X, formerly Twitter account, on February 7. He rapper posted a series of offensive tweets against the Jewish community and even called himself a “Nazi.”

A few days later, the Gold Digger rapper put up T-shirts bearing the Nazi Swastika for sale on his website. The move did not sit well with his wife, for whom it was the “last straw,” another source told Page Six at the time.

“She’s had enough. The swastika shirt [he was selling] was the last straw. She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that,” the insider added.

West had also claimed to have “dominion” over Censori in a shocking tweet he shared amid his bizarre X rant. The insider further told the outlet that the Runaway rapper “saying that he has dominion over [Bianca] and then he’s selling those shirts. It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus.”