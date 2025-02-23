Kanye West plans a $100 million private jet scheme to cater to the elite: Report

In a bold move to regain financial stability, Kanye West reportedly plans to purchase two private jets valued at over $100 million. The disgraced rapper, whose career has faced numerous controversies in recent years, is turning to the luxury travel market to make a significant cash grab. The rapper plans to rent out these aircraft to affluent clients. His latest business venture marks yet another chapter in his unpredictable and often controversial entrepreneurial journey. To regain financial stability, Kanye West intends to buy two private jets for over $100 million, planning to rent them out to wealthy clients. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

West’s new $100 million business venture

According to The Mirror US, sources reveal that West plans to outfit the interiors of the jets with luxurious Italian leather, all emblazoned with his signature Yeezy branding, further cementing his unique style in the world of high-end travel. However, his latest business move comes amid a storm of controversy.

The latest jets in West’s scheme include a $38 million Gulfstream G650ER and a $40 million Dassault Falcon 900LX. A source suggested to the media outlet an aviation industry consultant, that West’s plan to rent out the jets will target wealthy clients willing to pay a premium for exclusive air travel, though ticket prices are still yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, another source from the luxury design sector shared that the rapper’s vision for the aircraft extends beyond just the seating—plans include Yeezy-branded furniture to elevate the experience.

To bring this lavish concept to life, West is reportedly willing to invest an additional $20 million in upgrading the interiors. This would include features like Italian leather seats valued at $40,000, a fully stocked bar, and other high-end amenities designed to cater to the most discerning clientele. One insider told the media outlet, “The goal is to make money. He wants to add this business to his portfolio and investments."

West’s recent online rants

The rapper has been under intense scrutiny for his recent inflammatory online rants, including anti-Semitic remarks and the use of Nazi insignia in his fashion designs. In addition, speculation surrounding a potential divorce from his wife, Bianca Censori, has been gaining traction, leaving many to question whether this latest venture is a desperate attempt to regain both financial and personal control.