‘Proud’ Kanye West and Bianca Censori step out in full-body cover attire for film premiere

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a striking appearance at the premiere of her new film in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The couple, who both donned black outfits, were seen side by side at the event. The proud husband also shared an image of his wife to promote the movie, marking a significant moment for the couple as they supported her latest project. Kanye West with his wife Bianca Censori.

Also Read: Kanye West plans a $100 million private jet scheme to cater to the elite: Report

West and Censori appear all covered up for film premiere

Kanye was sporting trousers and a leather jacket, while Censori opted for a long dress and a black hijab. They were joined by rapper The Game for the premiere of their film. The film, reportedly directed by Italian performance artist Vanessa Beecroft and produced by West, features Censori in the lead role. Described as a provocative exploration of the female body as “something to showcase”, the project delves into themes of vulnerability and expression. With Kanye's involvement behind the scenes and Bianca taking centre stage, the film is generating significant buzz, as reported by The Mirror US.

The shooting for the film was partially done in Japan. Sources revealed to Daily Mail that the film is “entirely funded” by the controversial couple. They also added that the Australian model is a “brilliant actress.” It is also reported that while the shoot schedule for the film wrapped up in Japan, it was supposed to continue at another location which is yet to be disclosed.

Also Read: Rihanna drops hints about her much anticipated ninth album: ‘Not going to be anything that anybody expects’

Kanye shares poster of film featuring naked Censori

In the poster for the upcoming movie, Bianca Censori is seen lying on the floor, nude, with her blonde hair cascading over her shoulders and upper back. In the caption he wrote, “IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME.” The rapper’s wife also shared the poster on her Instagram, however, did not write a caption for it.