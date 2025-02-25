‘I’d snap your neck in half': Alec Baldwin threatens Trump impersonator over 'Rust' heckling| Watch

Alec Baldwin was caught on camera threatening to break a Trump impersonator’s neck after the latter heckled him about the ‘Rust’ shooting incident, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed. In the video, Baldwin is seen unloading luggage from an SUV in front of his New York City home when comedian Jason Scoop, dressed in a navy blue suit and blond wig, begins taunting him. Alec Baldwin threatened a Trump impersonator after the latter heckled him about the ‘Rust’ shooting incident.(File Photo/ AP)

Scoop, impersonating former President Donald Trump, says, "Alec, it’s your favorite president! Look, Alec, I will offer you a total pardon ’cause I wanna be friends, right? I wanna be friends. I will give you a total pardon for murdering that woman if you kiss the ring."

Scoop then repeatedly orders Baldwin to “kiss” his ring.

Scoop mocks Baldwin further, saying, “Look at Alec Baldwin, right? He did that impersonation of me. It was not too hot, not too good. But look, we’re back in office. You [the Democrats] lost. Kamala [Harris] lost. She’s somewhere getting intoxicated.”

He continues, "Well, Alec, if you don’t want that pardon for murdering that woman in cold blood — you can call it first-degree, you can call if whatever you want, but it was not good. She’s looking down on me right now, smiling, happy. ‘Thank you for confronting the man who took me out, who killed me.'”

Initially ignoring the remarks, Baldwin eventually snaps, saying, “Look at me. I want you to look at me. You got a camera on me here? You realize my kids live in this building? But I want you to know something. I want you to be real careful. If this camera wasn’t here, I’d snap your f–king neck in half and break your f–king neck right here. You know that, don’t you?”

Scoop, unfazed, responds, “OK, Alec Baldwin. All right, Alec Baldwin. Alec Baldwin, ladies and gentlemen! Class act! Believe me.”

The clip ends with Baldwin ordering Scoop to “get out of here” and “threatening to “shove that camera up [Scoop’s] ass.”

‘Rust’ shooting case -

For those unversed, Baldwin, 66, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident of the set of his movie ‘Rust.’ He pleaded not guilty, asserting that he did not pull the trigger. He also said he was not aware the gun was loaded with real ammunition. His case was dismissed in July 2024.