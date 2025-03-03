What is Mikey Madison's net worth? Anora star becomes second youngest best actress to win Oscar

Mikey Madison, 25, just created history by becoming the second-youngest actress to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. She won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Anora. Mikey Madison attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

The actor, who turns 26 later this month, is the ninth youngest woman to win the Oscar for her role in Sean Baker's comedy-drama, which won the Palme d'Or at Cannes last year, as its main character, a sex prostitute who falls in love with the immature son of a Russian millionaire.

During her acceptance speech on the stage, Madison remarked, “This is very surreal.” “I grew up in LA but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible.”

She expressed her gratitude to the Brighton Beach neighborhood and “my mom, my dad, sister, little brother, and twin brother, Miles, for being my best friend – not that you have a choice.”

Madison went to express her desire to recognize and honor the sex worker community at the Baftas. “I will continue to support you and be an ally.”

One of the “highlights of the experience,” she added, was getting to know “all the incredible women.”

While wrapping up her speech, she said, “This is a dream come true. Or am I going to wake up tomorrow?”

Also Read: Demi Moore's one-word reaction after shocking snub at Oscars 2025 exposed by lip leader

What we know about Mikey Madison's net worth

Madison, who was born in Los Angeles, California, on March 25, 1999, has established herself in the film and television industries. She started her acting career in independent movies before gaining recognition in bigger productions. Her name is now linked to legendary roles in everything from comedy to horror, and her wealth has increased dramatically over the course of her career.

Madison initially became popular for her role as Max Fox in the 2016–2022 comedy-drama series Better Things.

She made her big screen debut in 2019 when she was chosen by renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino to play Susan "Sadie" Atkins, a member of the notorious Manson Family, in the highly regarded movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Mikey's performances in popular television shows and box office smashes have allowed her to amass a substantial fortune over the course of her career. Given how successful her career has been and how well-known she is as an actor, her estimated net worth is $1 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.