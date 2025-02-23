Harry and Meghan share surprise statement ahead of NAACP Image Awards in California, ‘Thrilled to congratulate…’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a surprise statement before a major event in California scheduled for this weekend. Their new statement was shared by their Archewell Foundation, to coincide with the NAACP Image Awards in California on Saturday, February 22. Harry and Meghan share surprise statement ahead of NAACP Image Awards in California (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s statement

"Each year, the NAACP awards one individual with the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award,” the statement read. "This award celebrates leaders who are advancing civil rights in digital spaces and leading the way to build a better online world. The Archewell Foundation is thrilled to congratulate this year's recipient, Dr. Alondra Nelson, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to AI policy and the advancement of civil rights.”

The statement continued, "Dr. Nelson accepted the award yesterday evening during the NAACP Hollywood Bureau Symposium. Dr. Alondra Nelson is a sociologist and leading expert in artificial intelligence (AI). Her work focuses on the connections between science, technology, medicine, and social inequality. She is currently the Harold F. Linder Professor at the Institute for Advanced Study, an independent research center in Princeton, New Jersey. Her research has exposed critical flaws in AI and the role that it plays in election misinformation and reveals the inaccurate, misleading, and often harmful responses that AI can produce. She has used this research and her findings to advocate for stronger safeguards in AI and the need for regulation."

"Dr. Nelson is a trusted policy advisor who previously served as Director of The White House Office of Science & Technology Policy, where she oversaw the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights a historic guide that ensures tech policy safeguards civil rights,” the statement added. "In 2023, Dr. Nelson was appointed by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to the UN High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence, where she helped shape international AI governance. In recognition of her work, Dr. Alondra Nelson will receive a $100,000 grant to further her work. She joins previous recipients of the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Awards: Dr. Safiya Noble (2022), Nabiha Syed (2023), and Dr Joy Buolamwini (2024)."

The 56th Image Awards broadcast, which is set to take place on February 22, will air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. This is about an hour a half drive away from Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home. At the event, Kamala Harris is expected to receive the Chairman's Award.