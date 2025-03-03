Mick Jagger, 81, makes rare public appearance with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 37, at pre-Oscars dinner
The couple, who began dating in 2014, was photographed cuddling and enjoying drinks at the star-studded event
Mick Jagger recently made a surprise appearance with his much younger girlfriend at a pre-Oscars dinner party. On Saturday, the 81-year-old rocker was photographed getting cosy with Melanie Hamrick, 37, during Chanel and Charles Finch’s annual event at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge in Los Angeles.
For the rare outing, Jagger spotted a shiny pink jacket over a grey t-shirt and teal pants. Meanwhile, the former ballerina stunned in a strapless black midi dress, pairing it with black heels. She accessorised the look with a silver Chanel belt.
The couple, who began dating in 2014, was photographed cuddling and enjoying drinks at the star-studded event. The Rolling Stones frontman was also spotted chatting with actors Adrien Brody and Colman Domingo, Page Six reported.
Jagger and Hamrick first met over a decade ago when the American Ballet Theatre and The Rolling Stones were both touring Tokyo. However, they did not get romantically involved until later that year when the singer invited the dancer to one of his shows in Zurich.
In 2016, the couple welcomed a son, Deveraux Octavian Basil. The 8-year-old is Jagger's youngest child, as he is also the father of seven adult children: Karis, 54; Jade, 53; Elizabeth, 41; James, 39; Georgia May, 33; Gabriel, 27; and Lucas, 25.
While Hamrick keeps her relationship with the rockstar private, she addressed their 44-year age gap during an interview with The Times last year, saying, “Everyone’s going to have their opinion. If you think about others’ opinions, no matter where you are in life, you’re going to have a problem and you’re going to analyze it.”
