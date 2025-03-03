Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez dine with Kim Kardashian at pre-Oscars bash

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos attended a pre-Oscars bash with fiancee Lauren Sanchez in Beverly Hills last night. The power couple was spotted dining with reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez photographed in January 2025.(via REUTERS)

Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, opted for a classic black tuxedo as he attended Chanel’s 16th Annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. Lauren Sanchez and Kim Kardashian, known to be close friends, looked chic in black dresses.

Pictures of the trio have been widely shared on social media. This is the billionaire’s first high-profile public appearance after announcing a policy change at The Washington Post, the newspaper he owns.

Bezos’s fiancee Lauren Sanchez also shared photos of herself on Instagram. The former news anchor carried a purse in the shape of a spaceship, likely in a nod to her upcoming Blue Origin space flight.

Lauren Sanchez and Kim Kardashian have been photographed together several times in the last few months. The Daily Mail reported that the two chatted away like “old high school chums” at the Chanel pre-Oscars bash.

“Kim loves Lauren because she has zero snobbery,” a source told The Daily Mail. “She is a totally down-to-earth girl's girl who never tries to overshadow Kim and is always quick with a compliment.”

On the Oscars 2025

The Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, are annual awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Commonly known as the biggest night in entertainment, the Oscars are preceded and followed by a host of glitzy parties.

The 97th Academy Awards are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Comedian and podcaster Conan O'Brien is set to host the show for the first time, and celebrities have already started arriving at the red carpet.

This year, Emilia Pérez leads the pack with 13 Oscar nominations. Wicked and The Brutalist follow close behind.