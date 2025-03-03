Taylor Swift's silence could 'be the smoking gun' in Blake Lively's legal battle

In a shocking new twist to the ongoing legal battle surrounding the film It Ends With Us, Taylor Swift could now be at the centre of the dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The singer, who has previously been close friends with Lively, became embroiled in the drama after Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on set in a lawsuit filed last December. In the legal dispute involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, Taylor Swift's lack of public support for Lively has raised suspicions.(@taylorswift/Instagram, Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures via AP)

Swift’s silence on Lively’s sexual assault case raises questions

Insiders claimed to Daily Mail, “Taylor appears to have distanced herself from her best friend, who has accused a man of sexual harassment, despite being the godmother of her [Blake's] children.” The insider also noted that the Lover singer successfully sued DJ David Mueller for battery and sexual assault.

She claimed that the musician reached under her skirt and groped her backside at an event in 2013. Following the lawsuit, Mueller attempted to sue Swift for defamation, however, she counter-sued him, got herself a symbolic $1 in damages and won the case.

Following the legal battle, she pledged to donate to “multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.” In 2016, Swift made headlines for her generous donation of $250,000 to pop star Kesha, helping her cover legal fees in her ongoing battle against former producer Dr Luke (Lukasz Gottwald), whom the Tik Tok singer accused of sexual assault and psychological abuse.

The Bad Blood singer’s support came at a critical time for Kesha, who was fighting to break free from her contract with Gottwald. Despite the legal resolution reached in 2023, Gottwald has continued to deny the accusations made against him, Daily Mail.

The insider shared with the media outlet, “Taylor is a sexual assault victim and spent more than a year of her life fighting for a case that she knew she would win. She has donated money to sexual assault victims' funds,” adding, “If Taylor truly supported Blake, would she not want to publicly back her?”

Swift's silence likely to advantage Baldoni’s case

The source told the media outlet, “Some people feel [Taylor] should be offering comfort and using her platform to rally Swifties in support of what is right. Instead, Taylor appears to have gone silent and is staying out of the public eye. This will likely play a role in Justin's defence.”

Baldoni alleged in his filing that Lively used her "megacelebrity friend" to intimidate him during a meeting to discuss changes she made to a rooftop scene in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel. Baldoni claims the meeting, which also reportedly included Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, was a tense encounter aimed at pressuring him over the script edits. He claimed that the “subtext” of the pop singer’s presence at the meeting was that he “needed to comply with Blake's direction for the script.”

While Swift has not responded to the allegations against her, insiders noted that Her silence on the accusations and reluctance to defend her long-time friend may prove detrimental to Lively’s reputation. The source claimed, “If Taylor does not believe Blake, She will be the smoking gun in this case.”