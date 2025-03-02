Menu Explore
Diddy faces new trouble as victim makes shocking claims about Tupac murder in new lawsuit

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 02, 2025 08:29 PM IST

The new lawsuit against Diddy alleges sexual assault and threats related to Tupac Shakur's murder.

In a shocking new development, another victim has come forward with harrowing allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, claiming he was subjected to trafficking, sexual assault, and a disturbing admission by the music mogul. In a lawsuit filed on February 26, the anonymous plaintiff referred to as John Doe, accuses the rapper of not only assaulting him but also boasting about his involvement in the infamous murder of Tupac Shakur. This marks the second individual to allege that Diddy took credit for the tragic event.

New allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs surface, with a victim claiming trafficking and sexual assault, alongside disturbing admissions about Tupac Shakur's murder. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)
New allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs surface, with a victim claiming trafficking and sexual assault, alongside disturbing admissions about Tupac Shakur's murder. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

New allegations claim Diddy responsible for Tupac’s murder

The legal documents revealed horrifying details of the assault against John Doe. It also included a threat from the music mogul that if the victim ever came forward about the happenings of the night, he allegedly said, “If I can get Pac hit, what the f*** do you think can happen to you?” The legal document also details the victim’s harrowing experience of the assault.

In 2012, John Doe was a contractor for a “male companion service” based in Florida. He met Diddy through the service and used to travel to New York City at the rapper’s request. However, the victim believes that he was being lured by Diddy to be sexually assaulted, as reported by The Mirror US.

Allegedly, one night Diddy ordered John Doe to “perform sexual acts upon a female companion” of his at the New York City Intercontinental Hotel. The alleged victim recalled that he was being directed by Diddy to perform oral and penetrative sex to the woman for “multiple hours” as well as “perform degrading acts upon her.” He also remembered drinking from a water bottle provided by Diddy while he rubbed baby oil all over his body and claimed he had felt “as if he had been drugged and not in complete control of his body."

The lawsuit alleges Diddy of sexual assault

After the act ended, John Doe made his way to the bathroom where the rapper followed him. Diddy allegedly said, “I really want you to stay, let's turn up, let's turn up.” Despite his continuous attempts to make the mogul understand that he was not feeling well and wanted to leave, the Bad Boy Records owner allegedly said, “No, we’re gonna have some fun," and "grabbed Doe's p***s while he began to simultaneously touch himself,” as reported by The Mirror US.

According to the allegations the disgraced mogul preceded to sexually assault John Doe and threatened him to prevent him from speaking about it in public. Following the assault, according to the lawsuit, Diddy threatened, “You better not say a word to anybody about this. Did you hear me? I’m not f******playing with you," adding, "If I can get Pac hit, what the f*** do you think can happen to you?"

John Doe agreed to obey the rapper and not say anything about the night to anyone as he feared for his life.

See More
