Kate Hudson regrets not making time to feature in Meryl Streep's The Devil Wears Prada: 'That was a bad call'

Actor and singer Kate Hudson recalled turning down the 2006 comedy-drama film, The Devil Wears Prada, directed by David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep. (Also Read | The Devil Wears Prada sequel in works; Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly to face off against Emily Blunt) Kate Hudson spoke about not being part of The Devil Wears Prada.

Kate regretted not making her schedule work to star in the film adaptation of the Lauren Weisberger novel of the same name, reported Deadline. "That was a bad call. And it was like a timing thing," said Kate, adding, "It was one of those things where I couldn't do it, and I should've made it happen, and I didn't," as per the outlet.

"That was one where when I saw it, I was like..," she continued. "But again, everything happens for a reason. There's a reason for that. That was a real like, 'I should've made that work," as per Deadline.

The dramedy Devil Wears A Prade, based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name, was released on June 30, 2006.

The story revolves around an aspiring journalist, Andy Sachs, played by Anne, who, in order to set her footing in the world of publishing, takes up a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, aka Meryl Streep, a ruthless editor of a fashion magazine. However, over a period of time, Andy learns about how cutthroat and cruel the fashion industry can be as well as the numerous sacrifices people make so that they are able to reach the top.

The Devil Wears Prada, directed by David Frankel from a screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna, was released in 2006. By then, Kate had starred in 2003's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Around the same time, Kate also appeared in The Skeleton Key (2005), Youn, Me and Dupree (2006), Fool's Gold (2008), and My Best Friend's Girl (2008), reported Deadline. In 2009, Kate was seen in Bride Wars (2009).

"It's funny, it's waves of things that are happening and people shooting at different times," shared Kate. "It's not like you don't do them because you don't want to do them. It's like, oh, you're doing something else. And it just sucked, you know?"

In 2022, Anne hinted towards a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. "I don't know if there can be a sequel," she said, adding, "I just think that movie was in a different era. Now everything's gone so digital, and that movie is centred around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it's just, it's just very different," according to Deadline.