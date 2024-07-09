The Devil Wears Prada sequel in works; Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly to face off against Emily Blunt

What's going to happen in the sequel?

As per the report, the first part's writer Aline Brosh McKenna is in talks to script the sequel. The storyline would reportedly follow Miranda, editor of leading fashion magazine Runaway, struggling with the decline in traditional print business. She then faces off with her former assistant Emily Blunt's character Emily Charlton, who is now a senior executive at a luxury group. Miranda needs advertising revenue, but will Emily help her out after the terrible time she had working with her?

Going by the above plot, it's likely that Meryl and Emily will return for the sequel to reprise their parts. However, there's no news on whether Anne Hathaway will also join them as Andrea Sachs, another former assistant of Miranda who walked away from her at the end of the first film.

About The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada was based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name, which revolved around a young woman's traumatic experience of working at a fashion magazine. Going by Lauren's personal experience, Miranda Priestly seemed to be modelled on Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The film earned $326.7 million worldwide and also got Meryl not only a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy, but also an Oscar nomination. Costume designer Patricia Field also received a nod for an Academy Award.

Produced by 20th Century Fox, the film also starred Stanley Tucci. The sequel is being developed by Disney after its acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. The film has also been adapted into a stage musical, with Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly and original music by Elton John.