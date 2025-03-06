2 people charged in tragic deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen in house's backyard

Two people were booked on manslaughter charges after three Kansas City Chiefs fans were found dead in the backyard of a home more than a year ago. Jordan Willis, whose home is where the men died, and Ivory Carson were arrested for the deaths of Ricky Johnson Jr., 38, David Harrington, 37, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, Platte County prosecutors said, according to New York Post. Jordan Willis (L) and Ivory Carson (R) charged in tragic deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen in house's backyard (Platte County Sheriff's Office)

The three friends reportedly died from a lethal combination of fentanyl and cocaine two days after they gathered together to watch a Chiefs game on January 7, 2024, Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said during a press conference streamed on KMBC. Willis and Carson are facing three counts each of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivering a controlled substance.

“This case is a tragic reminder of the dangers of street drugs,” Zahnd said. “But make no mistake the people that supply those drugs can and will be held accountable when people overdose.”

While searching Willis’ property, investigators found drugs, including a bag of cocaine that mostly had Willis’ DNA on it. They also found another bag of fentanyl with Carson’s DNA on it.

A witness revealed that he was at Harrington’s home with the three victims and Willis to watch the game when he saw Willis supplying cocaine in a large plate for the rest of the group, according to a probable cause statement read by the prosecutor. The three friends and Willis later went to Willis home after the game. There, they allegedly rank, smoked marijuana and used cocaine, another friend told police, according to Zahnd. Messages found on Harrington’s phone suggested that Carson allegedly supplied him with cocaine.

‘You will be held accountable’

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Willis and Carson’s arrests are a message to drug dealers peddling fentanyl in the area. “You will be held accountable, you will be arrested and you will be charged,” she said.

John Picerno, Willis’ defence lawyer, said the charges shocked him and his client. “The probable cause statement submitted by the state is consistent with what Jordan stated happened,” Picerno told the Kansas City Star. “Jordan maintains that he is not responsible for purchasing or supplying the drugs that led to the deaths of his three friends. We are very much looking forward to the day a jury gets to hear all of the evidence in this case.”