Who is Jordan Willis? Man in whose backyard Kansas City Chiefs fans were found dead ‘depressed’ by accusations

Jordan Willis, an HIV scientist in whose backyard three Kansas City Chiefs fans were found dead, came under the suspicion of the deceased men’s friends and families after the tragic incident. Multiple questions have been raised, and he has been accused of not responding to people he knew were looking for his friends. Jordan Willis has been accused of not responding to people he knew were looking for his friends (GitHub)

Ricky Johnson, 38, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and David Harrington, 37, were found frozen to death outside Willis’ home.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

According to Willis’ attorney John Picerno, his client had no idea the men were outside as he had slept for almost 48 hours after watching a game. He allegedly only learned about their deaths after police arrived for a welfare check.

Willis is now "devastated" by the loss of his friends, a source told Fox Nation. He is also“very depressed” by the accusations.

"Not only is the whole country accusing him of murdering his friends without factual details, evidence or any charges at this time, but he also lost three close friends," the source said.

"He didn’t get to say goodbye or go to their funerals due to the circumstances of these wild speculations and accusations. No one seems to be willing to wait for the results of the toxicology report or wait for any other facts from the police department from a case that is still under investigation to make these speculations,” the insider added.

A recent video shows police seemingly cuffing and then releasing Willis after the incident.

Harrington’s father, Jon, previously told Fox News Digital, “[Harrington’s mother] and I are both convinced that Jordan Willis played a part in this somehow. We just haven’t figured out how yet. . . . What else could it be? Perfectly healthy men don’t just drop off the face of the earth.”

“There were four of you in the house and now three of them are dead and you’re not. That doesn’t add up,” the father added. “I’m thinking that he, the three of them learned something or saw something that they shouldn’t have seen, and he decided, ‘Well, I need to get rid of you now.’ Friends or not.”