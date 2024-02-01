Man in whose backyard Kansas City Chiefs fans were found dead checks into rehab over addiction issues: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs fan in whose backyard three of his friends were found frozen to death has checked into rehab. A source close to the family told Fox News Digital that 38-year-old Jordan Willis is “facing his addiction head-on,” and called the deaths of the three men an “enormous wakeup call.” Jordan Willis has been accused of not responding to people he knew were looking for his friends (GitHub)

Ricky Johnson, 38, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and David Harrington, 37, were found frozen to death outside Willis’ home.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“After the shocking loss of three of his close friends under extremely tragic circumstances, Jordan recognized that he had a problem with addiction,” the source said. “He immediately checked himself into rehab after vacating his home and putting his things into storage.”

Jordan Willis “very depressed” by accusations

Willis came under the suspicion of the deceased men’s friends and families after the tragic incident. Multiple questions have been raised, and he has been accused of not responding to people he knew were looking for his friends.

According to Willis’ attorney John Picerno, his client had no idea the men were outside as he had slept for almost 48 hours after watching a game. He allegedly only learned about their deaths after police arrived for a welfare check.

Willis is now "devastated" by the loss of his friends, a source told Fox Nation. He is also “very depressed” by the accusations.

"Not only is the whole country accusing him of murdering his friends without factual details, evidence or any charges at this time, but he also lost three close friends," the source said.

"He didn’t get to say goodbye or go to their funerals due to the circumstances of these wild speculations and accusations. No one seems to be willing to wait for the results of the toxicology report or wait for any other facts from the police department from a case that is still under investigation to make these speculations,” the insider added.