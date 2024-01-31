Kansas City Chiefs fan found frozen to death was discovered in an unusual postion on a lawn chair, brother says

One of the Kansas City Chiefs fans who was found frozen to death in a friend’s backyard was discovered in an unusual position – a “lawn chair on the back porch.” Ricky Johnson’s brother Jonathan Price said the victim in question was not lying flat. Johnson was found dead alongside David Harrington, 37, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, in the backyard of a Missouri home on January 9. David Harrington (pictured) was “found on a lawn chair on the back porch, rather than all three laying flat, which paints a picture we didn’t have from the very beginning," one of the victims' brother has said (David Harrington/Facebook)

“As a brother, I’m looking at everything,” Price told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo. He added that Harrington was “found on a lawn chair on the back porch, rather than all three laying flat, which paints a picture we didn’t have from the very beginning.”

‘You should have something to tell the families’

Price went on to criticise Kansas City police, who have ruled out foul play.

“I’m not saying there was or was not a crime, but if you immediately suspect no foul play, then you should have a story, you should have something to tell the families, and for no one to hear anything, that doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

“It’s the same every day with the lack of answer and the inability to truly mourn without any cause,” Price added.

“It’s just very difficult,” he said, adding, “I don’t think I’ll ever move on until, I mean, really, I’ll never move on, but especially not knowing what happened to my brother.” “I want to be involved more. My mother and Ricky’s father, they want to be involved more and we’re just not getting answers from anybody, even the people that claim they’re doing the investigation,” he said.

‘The vitriol is awful’

It has been revealed that the house where the deaths occurred had been rented by the men’s friend, Jordan Willis. Multiple questions have been raised, and friends and families of the victims have accused him of not responding to people he knew were looking for the men who were later found dead.

According to Willis’ attorney John Picerno, his client had no idea the men were outside as he had slept for almost 48 hours after the game. He allegedly only learned about their deaths after police arrived for a welfare check.

A source has not told Fox Nation that Willis is “devastated” by the loss and is “very depressed” by the accusations. “Not only is the whole country accusing him of murdering his friends without factual details, evidence or any charges at this time, but he also lost three close friends,” the source said.

““He didn’t get to say goodbye or go to their funerals due to the circumstances of these wild speculations and accusations,” the source added. “No one seems to be willing to wait for the results of the toxicology report or wait for any other facts from the police department from a case that is still under investigation to make these speculations.”

The victims’ families are now waiting for the results of their toxicology reports.

“The vitriol is awful, and I think people are afraid to speak up for him because of how vicious people are with these speculations,” the source said.